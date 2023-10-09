Investing in K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) three years ago would have delivered you a 32% gain

Buying a low-cost index fund will get you the average market return. But if you invest in individual stocks, some are likely to underperform. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) share price is up 20% in the last three years, that falls short of the market return. In the last year the stock has gained 14%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

K-Bro Linen was able to grow its EPS at 23% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 6% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, K-Bro Linen's TSR for the last 3 years was 32%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that K-Bro Linen shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 18% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 1.0%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand K-Bro Linen better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for K-Bro Linen that you should be aware of.

