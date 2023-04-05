Investing in L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) three years ago would have delivered you a 232% gain

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For instance the The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) share price is 232% higher than it was three years ago. Most would be happy with that. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 41% gain in the last three months.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

L.S. Starrett was able to grow its EPS at 33% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. In comparison, the 49% per year gain in the share price outpaces the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did three years ago. It is quite common to see investors become enamoured with a business, after a few years of solid progress.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that L.S. Starrett has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 45% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 11% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with L.S. Starrett .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

