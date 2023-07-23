Investing in London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) five years ago would have delivered you a 96% gain

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And while active stock picking involves risks (and requires diversification) it can also provide excess returns. For example, long term London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) shareholders have enjoyed a 85% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market decline of around 7.0% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 7.3% , including dividends .

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

London Stock Exchange Group's earnings per share are down 1.3% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years.

By glancing at these numbers, we'd posit that the decline in earnings per share is not representative of how the business has changed over the years. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

The modest 1.3% dividend yield is unlikely to be propping up the share price. On the other hand, London Stock Exchange Group's revenue is growing nicely, at a compound rate of 34% over the last five years. It's quite possible that management are prioritizing revenue growth over EPS growth at the moment.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, London Stock Exchange Group's TSR for the last 5 years was 96%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that London Stock Exchange Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 7.3% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 14% per year, is even more impressive. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

