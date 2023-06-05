Investing in Malayan Banking Berhad (KLSE:MAYBANK) five years ago would have delivered you a 23% gain

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But even in a market-beating portfolio, some stocks will lag the market. The Malayan Banking Berhad (KLSE:MAYBANK) stock price is down 12% over five years, but the total shareholder return is 23% once you include the dividend. That's better than the market which declined 1.7% over the same time.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Looking back five years, both Malayan Banking Berhad's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 0.7% per year. This reduction in EPS is less than the 3% annual reduction in the share price. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Malayan Banking Berhad, it has a TSR of 23% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Malayan Banking Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 3.3% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. However, that falls short of the 4% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Malayan Banking Berhad (1 doesn't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

