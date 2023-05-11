Investing in Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) three years ago would have delivered you a 62% gain

Mandalay Resources Corporation (TSE:MND) shareholders have seen the share price descend 12% over the month. But at least the stock is up over the last three years. In that time, it is up 62%, which isn't bad, but not amazing either.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Mandalay Resources became profitable within the last three years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how Mandalay Resources has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Mandalay Resources' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Mandalay Resources shareholders are down 26% for the year, but the market itself is up 3.9%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 1.8%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Mandalay Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Mandalay Resources that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

