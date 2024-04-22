Investing in MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) five years ago would have delivered you a 61% gain

While MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 18% in the last quarter. But the silver lining is the stock is up over five years. In that time, it is up 61%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 80%. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for five years, so spare a thought for those caught in the 51% decline over the last three years: that's a long time to wait for profits.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, MarineMax achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 18% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 10% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 6.91 also suggests market apprehension.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

MarineMax shareholders gained a total return of 1.9% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 10% over five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for MarineMax you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

