Investing in Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) five years ago would have delivered you a 61% gain

It hasn't been the best quarter for Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 15% in that time. On the bright side the share price is up over the last half decade. In that time, it is up 61%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 74%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Masonite International managed to grow its earnings per share at 6.0% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 10% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Masonite International has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Masonite International's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Masonite International has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 20% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 10% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Masonite International better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Masonite International you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

