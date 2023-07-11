Investing in MAX Automation (ETR:MXHN) three years ago would have delivered you a 65% gain

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, MAX Automation SE (ETR:MXHN) shareholders have seen the share price rise 65% over three years, well in excess of the market decline (6.6%, not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 38%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

MAX Automation became profitable within the last three years. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that MAX Automation has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that MAX Automation has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 38% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 0.4% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MAX Automation better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with MAX Automation .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

