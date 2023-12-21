Investing in Megachem (Catalist:5DS) five years ago would have delivered you a 90% gain

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And while active stock picking involves risks (and requires diversification) it can also provide excess returns. To wit, the Megachem share price has climbed 56% in five years, easily topping the market decline of 20% (ignoring dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 0.6% , including dividends .

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Megachem actually saw its EPS drop 11% per year.

Essentially, it doesn't seem likely that investors are focused on EPS. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

In contrast revenue growth of 5.3% per year is probably viewed as evidence that Megachem is growing, a real positive. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Catalist:5DS Earnings and Revenue Growth December 21st 2023

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Megachem's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Megachem's TSR of 90% for the 5 years exceeded its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Megachem shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 0.6% over the last year. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 14% a year, is even better. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Megachem better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Megachem (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Singaporean exchanges.

