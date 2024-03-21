Investing in MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) a year ago would have delivered you a 138% gain

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. Take, for example MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG). Its share price is already up an impressive 138% in the last twelve months. And in the last week the share price has popped 3.1%. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 19% lower than it was three years ago.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year MiMedx Group grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

We think that the revenue growth of 20% could have some investors interested. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling MiMedx Group stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that MiMedx Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 138% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 18% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MiMedx Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that MiMedx Group is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

