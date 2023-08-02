Investing in monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) a year ago would have delivered you a 60% gain

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) share price is up 60% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 10% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

monday.com isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last twelve months, monday.com's revenue grew by 60%. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. While the share price gain of 60% over twelve months is pretty tasty, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. So quite frankly it could be a good time to investigate monday.com in some detail. Human beings have trouble conceptualizing (and valuing) exponential growth. Is that what we're seeing here?

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years.

A Different Perspective

monday.com shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 60% over the last twelve months. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 60% in the last three months. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand monday.com better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for monday.com that you should be aware of before investing here.

We will like monday.com better if we see some big insider buys.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

