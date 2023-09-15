Investing in a Monet painting is no longer just for the super-rich, thanks to blockchain

Blockchain technology and smart contracts are no longer just buzzwords in the tech world. They are now key players in democratizing real-world assets (RWAs), allowing smaller investors to have a slice of the RWA pie. This means that assets traditionally the domain of large investors due to their high value and complex transaction processes like real estate, commodities, rare art and even intellectual property can now be owned by anyone, anywhere, regardless of their financial status.

By breaking down the barriers to entry for items that everyday investors dare not dream of owning — for example, a Monet painting — blockchain and smart contracts are fostering a more equitable distribution of wealth and opportunities. Now we can divide the Monet painting into a million tiny pieces, each piece available for anyone to own. This shift is paving the way for a more inclusive financial ecosystem.

Blockchain and smart contracts change the game

Just as the printing press changed how we share and access knowledge, the combination of blockchain and smart contracts is revolutionizing asset ownership — and it’s not just about who owns assets, but how they are owned, managed and transferred.

Blockchain’s transparent ledger, together with self-executing contracts, allows RWAs to be tokenized. This process transforms physical assets into digital tokens, making them accessible and tradable to a wider audience.

DeFi and RWA create synergy and stability

The fusion of RWA into the decentralized finance ecosystem is not just another development — it’s a unique value proposition that acts as a buffer against the notorious volatility of the crypto market. By anchoring the value of crypto assets to real-world assets, tokenization can help stabilize the crypto market and make it more resilient to shocks.

Imagine a DeFi lending platform where tokenized real estate or commodities serve as collateral or a music app where tokenization rewards creators — this innovation introduces a diverse range of applications.

Uncollateralized lending protocols, on the other hand, contribute to the DeFi and RWA synergy by offering real yield, ensuring that lenders are attractively rewarded for taking on risk coming from traditional finance and other real-world institutions.

The stability and value that RWA brings to the table, thanks to its low correlation with the general crypto market, is also a breath of fresh air, adding stability and value to the DeFi ecosystem. At the same time, the composability of DeFi, allowing tokens to interact with various protocols, creates a dynamic and interconnected ecosystem.

Giving David a chance

The transformation of RWAs through tokenization democratizes access to RWAs, once the exclusive playground of financial Goliaths. In a world where ownership and control are becoming more decentralized, tokenizing RWAs is unlocking opportunities for smaller investors who were previously on the sidelines of the RWA market.

Just as blockchain technologies create network efforts through shared ownership, tokenized RWAs can lead to capital efficiency. This shift could allow investors to own a fraction of RWAs, making investment accessible to all the Davids who previously couldn’t participate. Fractional ownership not only makes investment more affordable but also allows for greater diversification, reducing risk and enhancing returns.

Regulatory hurdles

The allure of DeFi is palpable, not just for crypto-native institutions, but also for their traditional counterparts. Both camps share a vision: DeFi’s transformative potential in building a more transparent and efficient financial market infrastructure.

Recent setbacks in centralized finance haven’t dimmed this enthusiasm. DeFi’s trajectory, though tempered compared to 2022, remains on an upward curve.

The broader digital asset market, with DeFi at its heart, continues to pique the interest of financial giants. Take, for instance, Franklin Templeton’s innovative foray into tokenizing U.S. government securities, cash and repurchase agreements on Polygon in April 2023. Or JPMorgan Chase’s unwavering faith in tokenizing traditional financial assets via its Onyx platform, a testament to which is the staggering US$700 billion short-term loan transactions. And who could overlook Jane Street’s first-of-its-kind loan agreement with BlockTower Capital for US$25 million in May 2022?

For this growth to continue amongst traditional institutions, the guardrails for regulation and compliance must be defined. Traditional players, bound by well-defined rules, find themselves at the edge of a new frontier, hesitant to take the leap. It’s not just about the newness of it all — many DeFi offerings resemble traditional financial products despite being cloaked in new technology, landing them squarely in the purview of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The recent regulatory actions against Binance and Coinbase have only intensified these discussions. A report from JPMorgan underscores this sentiment, highlighting the pressing need for a clear regulatory blueprint, delineating the roles of the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

For RWA protocols in the existing landscape, there is a lack of industry-wide regulation, as well as standards for compliance and “know your customer” (KYC), and this is a stumbling block, limiting interoperability with other DeFi protocols and slowing down the broader adoption of these protocols, especially among traditional institutions.

This highlights the need for a more robust regulatory framework that can accommodate the unique characteristics of blockchain-based assets, while also protecting investors and maintaining the integrity of the financial system.

Regulation, while a maze, is also a catalyst. The DeFi landscape is evolving, transitioning from its fledgling stages to a mature ecosystem. This metamorphosis is driven by the need for a secure, compliant environment, one that traditional institutions can trust. The increasing regulatory focus underscores the importance of protocols that adhere to KYC and anti-money laundering standards, paving the way for broader institutional DeFi adoption.

Toward greater financial inclusion

The democratization of real-world assets through blockchain is not just a possibility; it’s a reality that can lead to a more inclusive and equitable financial ecosystem.

Blockchain, with its decentralized, transparent and immutable characteristics, acts as a foundation on which RWA can be tokenized and distributed to a wider pool of investors. Smart contracts, on the other hand, act as the unerring executors of these transactions, automating enforcement and reducing the need for intermediaries.

This duo that promises a future where financial processes are transparent and accessible to all, may just be the groundbreaking force that propels us into a new era of economic inclusivity.