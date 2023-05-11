Investing in Oceanus Group (SGX:579) three years ago would have delivered you a 450% gain

Oceanus Group Limited (SGX:579) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 15% in the last quarter. But that doesn't displace its brilliant performance over three years. The longer term view reveals that the share price is up 450% in that period. So you might argue that the recent reduction in the share price is unremarkable in light of the longer term performance. The only way to form a view of whether the current price is justified is to consider the merits of the business itself.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Oceanus Group made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years Oceanus Group has grown its revenue at 68% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. And it's not just the revenue that is taking off. The share price is up 77% per year in that time. Despite the strong run, top performers like Oceanus Group have been known to go on winning for decades. In fact, it might be time to put it on your watchlist, if you're not already familiar with the stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Oceanus Group had a tough year, with a total loss of 27%, against a market gain of about 2.2%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 4% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Oceanus Group (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Singaporean exchanges.

