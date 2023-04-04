Investing in Opsens (TSE:OPS) three years ago would have delivered you a 189% gain

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS) shareholders have seen the share price descend 14% over the month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been very strong. Indeed, the share price is up a very strong 189% in that time. So the recent fall in the share price should be viewed in that context. The thing to consider is whether the underlying business is doing well enough to support the current price.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Opsens wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last three years Opsens has grown its revenue at 6.9% annually. Considering the company is losing money, we think that rate of revenue growth is uninspiring. In contrast, the stock has popped 42% per year in that time - an impressive result. Shareholders should be pretty happy with that, although interested investors might want to examine the financial data more closely to see if the gains are really justified. It seems likely that the market is pretty optimistic about Opsens, given it is losing money.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We regret to report that Opsens shareholders are down 18% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 5.8%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 13% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Opsens has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

