Investing in OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) five years ago would have delivered you a 64% gain

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) share price is up 64% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Some buyers are laughing, though, with an increase of 55% in the last year.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years of share price growth, OSI Systems moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. Indeed, the OSI Systems share price has gained 31% in three years. In the same period, EPS is up 16% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 9% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. So you might conclude the market is a little more cautious about the stock, these days.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that OSI Systems has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 55% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 10% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that OSI Systems is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

