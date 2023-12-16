Investing in Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) five years ago would have delivered you a 228% gain

It hasn't been the best quarter for Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 27% in that time. But in stark contrast, the returns over the last half decade have impressed. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 228% in that time. We think it's more important to dwell on the long term returns than the short term returns. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean it's cheap now.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Perma-Fix Environmental Services didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 5 years Perma-Fix Environmental Services saw its revenue grow at 5.4% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering the bottom line. In comparison, the share price rise of 27% per year over the last half a decade is pretty impressive. Shareholders should be pretty happy with that, although interested investors might want to examine the financial data more closely to see if the gains are really justified. Some might suggest that the sentiment around the stock is rather positive.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. If you are thinking of buying or selling Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Perma-Fix Environmental Services has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 147% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 27% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Perma-Fix Environmental Services better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Perma-Fix Environmental Services .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

