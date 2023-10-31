Investing in Pollux Properties (Catalist:5AE) three years ago would have delivered you a 22% gain

It hasn't been the best quarter for Pollux Properties Ltd. (Catalist:5AE) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 20% in that time. In contrast the stock is up over the last three years. Arguably you'd have been better off buying an index fund, because the gain of 22% in three years isn't amazing.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

View our latest analysis for Pollux Properties

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Pollux Properties achieved compound earnings per share growth of 20% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 7% average annual increase in the share price. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

This free interactive report on Pollux Properties' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 2.2% in the last year, Pollux Properties shareholders lost 13%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 4% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Pollux Properties better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Pollux Properties (including 2 which make us uncomfortable) .

