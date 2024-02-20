Investing in Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) five years ago would have delivered you a 75% gain

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. But Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 50% over five years, which is below the market return. Looking at the last year alone, the stock is up 17%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Popular achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 4.3% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 9% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Popular the TSR over the last 5 years was 75%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Popular's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 21%. Most would be happy with a gain, and it helps that the year's return is actually better than the average return over five years, which was 12%. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Popular .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

