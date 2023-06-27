Investing in Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) five years ago would have delivered you a 329% gain

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. For example, the Proteomics International Laboratories Limited (ASX:PIQ) share price is up a whopping 329% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. The last week saw the share price soften some 4.3%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Proteomics International Laboratories made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, Proteomics International Laboratories can boast revenue growth at a rate of 9.4% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Arguably it's more than reflected in the very strong share price gain of 34% a year over a half a decade. We usually like strong growth stocks but it does seem the market already appreciates this one quite well!

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Proteomics International Laboratories has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 11% in the last twelve months. However, that falls short of the 34% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Proteomics International Laboratories better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Proteomics International Laboratories you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

