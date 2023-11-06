Investing in Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) five years ago would have delivered you a 116% gain

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. Long term Quipt Home Medical Corp. (TSE:QIPT) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 116% in five years. It's even up 5.2% in the last week. But this might be partly because the broader market had a good week last week, gaining 4.7%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

We don't think that Quipt Home Medical's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last 5 years Quipt Home Medical saw its revenue grow at 25% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, its share price performance certainly reflects the strong growth, given the share price grew at 17% per year, compound, during the period. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. Quipt Home Medical seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Quipt Home Medical shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 12% over one year. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 17% per year, is even more impressive. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Quipt Home Medical has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

