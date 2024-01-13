Investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) five years ago would have delivered you a 123% gain

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) share price has soared 123% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 11% gain in the last three months. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 11% in the last three months.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 18% per year. That makes the EPS growth particularly close to the yearly share price growth of 17%. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free interactive report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 29% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 17% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. If you would like to research Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

