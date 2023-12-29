Investing in Renewi (LON:RWI) five years ago would have delivered you a 101% gain

While Renewi plc (LON:RWI) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 12% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been pleasing. It has returned a market beating 94% in that time.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, Renewi became profitable. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

LSE:RWI Earnings Per Share Growth December 29th 2023

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Renewi's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Renewi's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Renewi's TSR of 101% for the 5 years exceeded its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Renewi has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 9.0% in the last twelve months. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 15% a year, is even better. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Renewi .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

