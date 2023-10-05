Investing in RH PetroGas (SGX:T13) three years ago would have delivered you a 900% gain

For us, stock picking is in large part the hunt for the truly magnificent stocks. But when you hold the right stock for the right time period, the rewards can be truly huge. Take, for example, the RH PetroGas Limited (SGX:T13) share price, which skyrocketed 900% over three years. It's also good to see the share price up 18% over the last quarter. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

View our latest analysis for RH PetroGas

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

RH PetroGas became profitable within the last three years. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that RH PetroGas has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at RH PetroGas' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that RH PetroGas has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 18% in the last twelve months. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 20% per year, is even more impressive. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with RH PetroGas (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Singaporean exchanges.

