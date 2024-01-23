Investing in Ricegrowers (ASX:SGLLV) five years ago would have delivered you a 60% gain

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. But Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 17% over five years, which is below the market return. But if you include dividends then the return is market-beating. The last year hasn't been great either, with the stock up just 0.8%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Ricegrowers achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 12% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 3% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 6.56 also suggests market apprehension.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

ASX:SGLLV Earnings Per Share Growth January 23rd 2024

It is of course excellent to see how Ricegrowers has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Ricegrowers' TSR for the last 5 years was 60%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Ricegrowers shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 9.8% over one year. And that does include the dividend. However, that falls short of the 10% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ricegrowers better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Ricegrowers , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

