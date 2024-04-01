Investing in Rolls-Royce Holdings (LON:RR.) three years ago would have delivered you a 292% gain

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For instance the Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.) share price is 292% higher than it was three years ago. Most would be happy with that. On top of that, the share price is up 42% in about a quarter.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Rolls-Royce Holdings became profitable within the last three years. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Rolls-Royce Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Rolls-Royce Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 186% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 6% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Rolls-Royce Holdings (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

