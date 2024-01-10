Investing in Sailfish Royalty (CVE:FISH) five years ago would have delivered you a 37% gain

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Sailfish Royalty Corp. (CVE:FISH) share price is up 18% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Unfortunately the share price is down 5.6% in the last year.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

With just US$2,296,403 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Sailfish Royalty to have proven its business plan. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Sailfish Royalty will find or develop a valuable new mine before too long.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized).

Sailfish Royalty had liabilities exceeding cash by US$3.7m when it last reported in September 2023, according to our data. That makes it extremely high risk, in our view. So the fact that the stock is up 151% per year, over 5 years shows that high risks can lead to high rewards, sometimes. It's clear more than a few people believe in the potential. You can see in the image below, how Sailfish Royalty's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

TSXV:FISH Debt to Equity History January 10th 2024

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. One thing you can do is check if company insiders are buying shares. It's usually a positive if they have, as it may indicate they see value in the stock. Luckily we are in a position to provide you with this free chart of insider buying (and selling).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Sailfish Royalty's TSR for the last 5 years was 37%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Sailfish Royalty shareholders are up 0.8% for the year (even including dividends). But that return falls short of the market. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 6% per year for five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Sailfish Royalty (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

