Investing in Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) five years ago would have delivered you a 74% gain

The last three months have been tough on Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 38%. Looking further back, the stock has generated good profits over five years. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 74% in that time. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 53% decline over the last twelve months.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Because Santacruz Silver Mining made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

For the last half decade, Santacruz Silver Mining can boast revenue growth at a rate of 62% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. It's good to see that the stock has 12%, but not entirely surprising given revenue shows strong growth. If the strong revenue growth continues, we'd expect the share price to follow, in time. Opportunity lies where the market hasn't fully priced growth in the underlying business.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

Santacruz Silver Mining shareholders are down 53% for the year, but the market itself is up 4.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 12%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Santacruz Silver Mining (2 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Santacruz Silver Mining is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

