Investing in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) three years ago would have delivered you a 65% gain

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, the Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) share price is up 59% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 13% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 7.4% in the last year , including dividends .

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Selective Insurance Group achieved compound earnings per share growth of 16% per year. Notably, the 17% average annual share price gain matches up nicely with the EPS growth rate. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Au contraire, the share price change has arguably mimicked the EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Selective Insurance Group's TSR for the last 3 years was 65%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Selective Insurance Group provided a TSR of 7.4% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 11% per year for five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Selective Insurance Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Selective Insurance Group , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

