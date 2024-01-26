Investing in ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) five years ago would have delivered you a 263% gain

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) shareholders have seen the share price descend 15% over the month. But that scarcely detracts from the really solid long term returns generated by the company over five years. We think most investors would be happy with the 263% return, over that period. Generally speaking the long term returns will give you a better idea of business quality than short periods can. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, ON Semiconductor achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 17% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 29% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Investors in ON Semiconductor had a tough year, with a total loss of 1.3%, against a market gain of about 20%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 29% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ON Semiconductor better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that ON Semiconductor is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

