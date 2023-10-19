Investing in SF Urban Properties (VTX:SFPN) three years ago would have delivered you a 0.5% gain

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term SF Urban Properties AG (VTX:SFPN) shareholders, since the share price is down 10% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 11%.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the three years that the share price fell, SF Urban Properties' earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 34% each year. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 3% compound annual share price fall. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have previously priced some of the drop in. With a P/E ratio of 66.26, it's fair to say the market sees a brighter future for the business.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, SF Urban Properties' TSR for the last 3 years was 0.5%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

SF Urban Properties shareholders gained a total return of 1.2% during the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 4% a year, over half a decade) look better. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand SF Urban Properties better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with SF Urban Properties (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

