Investing in SFP Tech Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SFPTECH) a year ago would have delivered you a 436% gain

While some are satisfied with an index fund, active investors aim to find truly magnificent investments on the stock market. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. For example, SFP Tech Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SFPTECH) has generated a beautiful 433% return in just a single year. In the last week the share price is up 7.8%. We'll need to follow SFP Tech Holdings Berhad for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year SFP Tech Holdings Berhad grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 18%. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 433% increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 74.72.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on SFP Tech Holdings Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of SFP Tech Holdings Berhad, it has a TSR of 436% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that SFP Tech Holdings Berhad shareholders have gained 436% over the last year, including dividends. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 21%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. Having said that, we doubt shareholders would be concerned. It seems the market is simply waiting on more information, because if the business delivers so will the share price (eventually). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that SFP Tech Holdings Berhad is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

