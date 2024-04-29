Investing in Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) five years ago would have delivered you a 113% gain

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) share price down 12% in the last month. But in stark contrast, the returns over the last half decade have impressed. We think most investors would be happy with the 103% return, over that period. We think it's more important to dwell on the long term returns than the short term returns. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Sherwin-Williams managed to grow its earnings per share at 19% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 15% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Sherwin-Williams' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Sherwin-Williams, it has a TSR of 113% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Sherwin-Williams has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 33% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 16% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Sherwin-Williams better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Sherwin-Williams .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

