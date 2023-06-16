Investing in Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) three years ago would have delivered you a 530% gain

We think that it's fair to say that the possibility of finding fantastic multi-year winners is what motivates many investors. Mistakes are inevitable, but a single top stock pick can cover any losses, and so much more. One bright shining star stock has been Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV), which is 530% higher than three years ago. It's also good to see the share price up 47% over the last quarter. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Shockwave Medical moved from a loss to profitability. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It is of course excellent to see how Shockwave Medical has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Shockwave Medical's total shareholder return last year was 89%. That's better than the annualized TSR of 85% over the last three years. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Shockwave Medical better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Shockwave Medical you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

