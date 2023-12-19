Investing in Singapore Airlines (SGX:C6L) three years ago would have delivered you a 57% gain

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, Singapore Airlines Limited (SGX:C6L) shareholders have seen the share price rise 46% over three years, well in excess of the market decline (1.9%, not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 21% in the last year , including dividends .

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Singapore Airlines moved from a loss to profitability. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

SGX:C6L Earnings Per Share Growth December 19th 2023

We know that Singapore Airlines has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Singapore Airlines' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Singapore Airlines the TSR over the last 3 years was 57%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Singapore Airlines shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 21% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 1.3%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Singapore Airlines better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Singapore Airlines has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Singaporean exchanges.

