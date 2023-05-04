Investing in Singapore Technologies Engineering (SGX:S63) three years ago would have delivered you a 29% gain

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, the Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (SGX:S63) share price is up 11% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 8.5% (not including dividends).

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over the last three years, Singapore Technologies Engineering failed to grow earnings per share, which fell 2.5% (annualized).

While EPS is down but the share price is moving up, neither move is particularly drastic, suggesting the market was previously too pessimistic. Ultimately, though, we don't think it can maintain share price gains without turning around the EPS growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Singapore Technologies Engineering, it has a TSR of 29% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 0.7% in the twelve months, Singapore Technologies Engineering shareholders did even worse, losing 5.7% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 5%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Singapore Technologies Engineering better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Singapore Technologies Engineering you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Singaporean exchanges.

