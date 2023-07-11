Investing in SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) a year ago would have delivered you a 19% gain

It hasn't been the best quarter for SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 16% in that time. But looking back over the last year, the returns have actually been rather pleasing! To wit, it had solidly beat the market, up 19%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

View our latest analysis for SkyWater Technology

Because SkyWater Technology made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

SkyWater Technology grew its revenue by 42% last year. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. While the share price performed well, gaining 19% over twelve months, you could argue the revenue growth warranted it. If the company can maintain the revenue growth, the share price could go higher still. But it's crucial to check profitability and cash flow before forming a view on the future.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

SkyWater Technology shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 19% over the last twelve months. We regret to report that the share price is down 16% over ninety days. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand SkyWater Technology better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 4 warning signs we've spotted with SkyWater Technology .

Of course SkyWater Technology may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here