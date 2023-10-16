Investing in SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:ATRL) three years ago would have delivered you a 97% gain

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:ATRL) shareholders have seen the share price rise 95% over three years, well in excess of the market return (22%, not including dividends).

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

View our latest analysis for SNC-Lavalin Group

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over the last three years, SNC-Lavalin Group failed to grow earnings per share, which fell 74% (annualized).

So we doubt that the market is looking to EPS for its main judge of the company's value. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

The modest 0.2% dividend yield is unlikely to be propping up the share price. It may well be that SNC-Lavalin Group revenue growth rate of 7.0% over three years has convinced shareholders to believe in a brighter future. If the company is being managed for the long term good, today's shareholders might be right to hold on.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for SNC-Lavalin Group in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that SNC-Lavalin Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 91% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 1.3% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for SNC-Lavalin Group (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

