Investing in Star Media Group Berhad (KLSE:STAR) a year ago would have delivered you a 54% gain

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Star Media Group Berhad (KLSE:STAR) share price is up 51% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 2.5% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 20% in three years.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While Star Media Group Berhad made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

Star Media Group Berhad grew its revenue by 3.9% last year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. The modest growth is probably largely reflected in the share price, which is up 51%. While not a huge gain tht seems pretty reasonable. It could be worth keeping an eye on this one, especially if growth accelerates.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Star Media Group Berhad has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Star Media Group Berhad stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Star Media Group Berhad, it has a TSR of 54% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Star Media Group Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 54% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 4% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Star Media Group Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Star Media Group Berhad (including 1 which can't be ignored) .

