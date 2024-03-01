Investing in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) five years ago would have delivered you a 49% gain

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. But Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 34% over five years, which is below the market return. Zooming in, the stock is actually down 7.9% in the last year.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Starbucks managed to grow its earnings per share at 11% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 6% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Starbucks has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Starbucks stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Starbucks, it has a TSR of 49% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 27% in the last year, Starbucks shareholders lost 5.8% (even including dividends). Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 8%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Starbucks better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Starbucks you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

