Investing in Stride (NYSE:LRN) five years ago would have delivered you a 147% gain

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For example, the Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) share price has soared 147% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. It's also good to see the share price up 41% over the last quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Stride managed to grow its earnings per share at 39% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 20% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how Stride has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Stride shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 65% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 20% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper.

