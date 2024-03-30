Investing in Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) five years ago would have delivered you a 195% gain

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. One great example is Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) which saw its share price drive 195% higher over five years. It's also good to see the share price up 16% over the last quarter. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 9.4% in 90 days).

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Summit Materials achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 41% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 24% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Summit Materials shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 56% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 24% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Summit Materials better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Summit Materials (including 1 which is concerning) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

