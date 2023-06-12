Investing in TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) five years ago would have delivered you a 171% gain

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. One great example is TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) which saw its share price drive 135% higher over five years. In the last week the share price is up 1.5%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, TransDigm Group achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 5.2% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 19% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth. This optimism is visible in its fairly high P/E ratio of 45.87.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Dividend Lost

The share price return figures discussed above don't include the value of dividends paid previously, but the total shareholder return (TSR) does. By accounting for the value of dividends paid, the TSR can be seen as a more complete measure of the value a company brings to its shareholders. TransDigm Group's TSR over the last 5 years is 171%; better than its share price return. Even though the company isn't paying dividends at the moment, it has done in the past.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that TransDigm Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 51% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 22% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for TransDigm Group you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

