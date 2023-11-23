Investing in UOB-Kay Hian Holdings (SGX:U10) five years ago would have delivered you a 39% gain

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And while active stock picking involves risks (and requires diversification) it can also provide excess returns. For example, the UOB-Kay Hian Holdings Limited (SGX:U10) share price is up 11% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market decline of around 21% (ignoring dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 1.4% , including dividends .

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, UOB-Kay Hian Holdings achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 4.2% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 2% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 10.02 also suggests market apprehension.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of UOB-Kay Hian Holdings, it has a TSR of 39% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that UOB-Kay Hian Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 1.4% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 7% a year, is even better. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand UOB-Kay Hian Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for UOB-Kay Hian Holdings you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Singaporean exchanges.

