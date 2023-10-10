Investing in Wasco Berhad (KLSE:WASCO) three years ago would have delivered you a 109% gain

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For instance the Wasco Berhad (KLSE:WASCO) share price is 109% higher than it was three years ago. Most would be happy with that. Unfortunately, though, the stock has dropped 7.8% over a week. But this could be related to the soft market, with stocks selling off around 0.3% in the last week.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Wasco Berhad became profitable within the last three years. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Wasco Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Wasco Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 67% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 0.7% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Wasco Berhad (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

