Investing in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) three years ago would have delivered you a 100% gain

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) share price is up 89% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 32% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 9.6% in the last year , including dividends .

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Wells Fargo was able to grow its EPS at 85% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 24% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 11.13.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It is of course excellent to see how Wells Fargo has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Wells Fargo's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Wells Fargo the TSR over the last 3 years was 100%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Wells Fargo shareholders are up 9.6% for the year (even including dividends). But that was short of the market average. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 2% per year, over five years. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Wells Fargo that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

