Investing in Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) five years ago would have delivered you a 66% gain

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. Buying under-rated businesses is one path to excess returns. For example, long term Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shareholders have enjoyed a 66% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 53% (not including dividends).

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

See our latest analysis for Workday

Workday wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 5 years Workday saw its revenue grow at 19% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. While the compound gain of 11% per year is good, it's not unreasonable given the strong revenue growth. If you think there could be more growth to come, now might be the time to take a close look at Workday. Of course, you'll have to research the business more fully to figure out if this is an attractive opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Workday is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for Workday in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Workday has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 56% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 11%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Workday better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Workday has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

But note: Workday may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here