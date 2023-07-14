Investing in Yenher Holdings Berhad (KLSE:YENHER) a year ago would have delivered you a 24% gain

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Yenher Holdings Berhad (KLSE:YENHER) share price is up 20% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 2.7% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year, Yenher Holdings Berhad actually saw its earnings per share drop 1.6%.

Sometimes companies will sacrifice EPS in the short term for longer term gains; and in that case we may be able to find other positives. It makes sense to check some of the other fundamental data for an explanation of the share price rise.

However the year on year revenue growth of 27% would help. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Yenher Holdings Berhad, it has a TSR of 24% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Yenher Holdings Berhad boasts a total shareholder return of 24% for the last year (that includes the dividends) . Unfortunately the share price is down 9.0% over the last quarter. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Yenher Holdings Berhad you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

