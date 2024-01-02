Investing in Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) five years ago would have delivered you a 78% gain

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 78% over five years, which is below the market return. On a brighter note, more newer shareholders are probably rather content with the 73% share price gain over twelve months.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Zillow Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 5 years Zillow Group saw its revenue shrink by 0.3% per year. The stock is only up 12% for each year during the period. That's pretty decent given the top line decline, and lack of profits. We'd keep an eye on changes in the trend - there may be an opportunity if the company returns to growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Zillow Group is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for Zillow Group in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Zillow Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 73% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 12% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Zillow Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Zillow Group that you should be aware of.

