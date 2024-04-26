Investing in Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) five years ago would have delivered you a 82% gain

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 11% in the last month. But at least the stock is up over the last five years. In that time, it is up 80%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 84%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Zynex managed to grow its earnings per share at 2.7% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 12% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Zynex's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Zynex shareholders are down 2.9% for the year, but the market itself is up 24%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 13% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Zynex better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Zynex you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

