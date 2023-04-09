Investis Holding (VTX:IREN) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of CHF2.50

Investis Holding SA (VTX:IREN) will pay a dividend of CHF2.50 on the 9th of May. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 2.5%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Investis Holding Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, prior to this announcement, Investis Holding was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 75% shows that most of the cash is going back to the shareholders, which could constrain growth prospects going forward.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 78.9% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 101%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Investis Holding Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 6 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from CHF2.35 total annually to CHF2.50. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.0% a year over that time. Investis Holding hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Investis Holding has impressed us by growing EPS at 22% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Investis Holding you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

